Follow us at  twitter

Denmark approves two wind energy islands with total capacity of 5GW

Published: 23 June 2020 23 June 2020
The Danish government and parliament have approved the development of two wind energy islands with a total capacity of 5GW by 2030.
 
The 1GW Hesselo offshore wind farm is also approved. The approvals are part of a broader climate agreement which also includes the promotion of power-to-X plants. The agreement further includes plans for more charging stations for electric cars, energy efficiency improvements for industry, green power and more biogas.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles