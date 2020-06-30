Follow us at  twitter

Taiwan to auction 5GW of offshore wind by 2023

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs has announced plans to hold three offshore wind auctions with a combined capacity of 5GW by 2023.
 
It is expected that a 1GW auction, Taiwan’s third auction, will be held in the second quarter of 2021. Taiwan’s fourth and fifth auction rounds will be for 2GW and will take place in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The projects selected in the three auction rounds are expected to be commissioned between 2026 and 2030. Taiwan has the ambition to have over 15.5 GW of operating offshore wind capacity by 2035.
