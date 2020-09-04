Follow us at  twitter

US clean power companies to join forces to build lobbying muscle

A group of US clean energy companies are joining forces with the American Wind Energy Association to create a new lobbying organisation. The new group, called the American Clean Power Association, will include companies such as NextEra Energy, Avangrid and Berkshire Hathaway Energy.
 
The American Wind Energy Association, founded in 1974, plans to merge with the new organisation with the goal of propelling “renewables to be the dominant power source in America,” it said in a letter to its members. The new group’s priorities will include environmental policy, market reform and grid modernisation.
