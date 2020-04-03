Follow us at  twitter

Spain submits ambitious National Energy and Climate Plan

The Spanish government has submitted its 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), raising the country’s ambitions on greenhouse gas emission reduction to 23% compared to 1990 level. Spain is a powerhouse for renewable energy deployment with 25,7 gigawatts (GW) of total installed wind capacity. In 2019 Spain was Europe’s leading market for onshore wind.
 
This position is likely to be strengthened as the presented NECP foresees renewables to account for 42% of the country’s energy mix and to generate 74% of its electricity. For wind energy the government in Madrid plans an annual installation of 2,2 GW up to 2030. Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO) is reserving the right to modify the Plan because the public consultations on the submitted Plan were derailed amid the COVID19 pandemic. To meet the EU energy and climate targets for 2030, EU Member States need to establish 10-year integrated National Energy and Climate Plans (NECP).
