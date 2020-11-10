Follow us at  twitter

Spain plans to auction 3.1GW of renewable energy by end of year

Published: 10 November 2020 10 November 2020
Spain aims to auction at least 3.1GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2020. Further the country aims to install 60GW of renewable capacity by 2030.
 
Around 19.4GW will be auctioned between now and 2025. Of the 3.1GW at least 1GW of the capacity auctioned this year will be for wind energy, 1GW photovoltaic and 80MW for biomass. The rest of the planned capacity will be assigned to any technology.
