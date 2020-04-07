Follow us at  twitter

Greece awards 503MW in latest mixed renewable tender

Published: 07 April 2020
Greece has awarded 502.94MW of wind and solar power capacity in its latest mixed renewables tender, with bids hitting as low as € 49.11 per MWh. The tender was organised by the country’s Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) and conducted online.
 
The tender attracted proposals between € 49.11/MWh and € 54.82/MWh. The weighted average of the winning projects amounted to € 51.59/MWh. A total of 44 bids took part in the competition that targeted 500MW of capacity. Solar photovoltaic projects grabbed more than two-thirds of the total awarded volume, or about 350MW. The largest onshore wind winning scheme was a 153-MW wind farm in northern Greece.
