Renewables account for almost three quarters of new capacity in 2019

Published: 07 April 2020 07 April 2020
The renewable energy sector added 176GW of generating capacity globally in 2019, marginally lower than the (revised) 179GW added in 2018. However, new renewable power accounted for 72% of all power expansion last year, according to new data released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

IRENA’s annual Renewable Capacity Statistics 2020 shows that renewables expanded by 7.6% last year with Asia dominating growth and accounting for 54% of total additions. While expansion of renewables slowed last year, total renewable power growth outpaced fossil fuel growth by a factor of 2.6, continuing the dominance of renewables in power expansion first established in 2012. Solar and wind contributed 90% of total renewable capacity added in 2019.
 
Renewables accounted for at least 70% of total capacity expansion in almost all regions in 2019, other than in Africa and the Middle East, where they represented 52% and 26% of net additions respectively.
 
Solar added 98GW in 2019, 60% of which was in Asia. Wind energy expanded by close to 60GW led by growth in China (26GW) and the United States (9GW). The two technologies now generate 623GW and 586GW respectively – close to half of global renewable capacity. Hydropower, bioenergy, geothermal and marine energy displayed modest year on year expansion of 12GW, 6GW, 700MW and 500MW respectively.
