Renewables account for almost three quarters of new capacity in 2019

- Published: 07 April 2020 07 April 2020
The renewable energy sector added 176GW of generating capacity globally in 2019, marginally lower than the (revised) 179GW added in 2018. However, new renewable power accounted for 72% of all power expansion last year, according to new data released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
IRENA’s annual Renewable Capacity Statistics 2020 shows that renewables expanded by 7.6% last year with Asia dominating growth and accounting for 54% of total additions. While expansion of renewables slowed last year, total renewable power growth outpaced fossil fuel growth by a factor of 2.6, continuing the dominance of renewables in power expansion first established in 2012. Solar and wind contributed 90% of total renewable capacity added in 2019.
Renewables accounted for at least 70% of total capacity expansion in almost all regions in 2019, other than in Africa and the Middle East, where they represented 52% and 26% of net additions respectively.
Solar added 98GW in 2019, 60% of which was in Asia. Wind energy expanded by close to 60GW led by growth in China (26GW) and the United States (9GW). The two technologies now generate 623GW and 586GW respectively – close to half of global renewable capacity. Hydropower, bioenergy, geothermal and marine energy displayed modest year on year expansion of 12GW, 6GW, 700MW and 500MW respectively.
New IRENA guide helps countries integrate larger share of renewable energyA new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) aims to assist countries in their transition to renewable energy-based power systems.
G20 embraces renewables at energy ministers meetingEnergy ministers from the G20 countries and heads of international organisations affirmed their commitment to renewable energy at the first-ever G20 Energy Mini
3TIER's global wind and solar resource data now available through IRENA's Global Atlas3TIER has announced the public release of wind and solar annual averages from its global datasets.
Policy choices shape wind power successA new report released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) shows a set of conditions that must be fulfilled in order to best harness wind, to attr ...
WWEA welcomes breakthrough for establishment of IRENAThe Madrid preparatory conference attended by 51 Governments agreed on the Statutes of an International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). IRENA will promote the utilisation of renewable energy such a ...