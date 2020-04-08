Follow us at  twitter

New guidance for offshore wind industry on geophysical surveys for unexploded ordnance and boulders

The Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind Accelerator (OWA) has published guidance for the geophysical surveying for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and boulders, supporting subsea cable installation by improving the efficiency and effectiveness of surveys.
 
The new guidance aims to optimise surveys by equipping offshore wind developers and surveyors with information to facilitate the creation and utilisation of data according to best practise, a consistent structure and improved survey result documentation.
 
Faults in survey design can lead to the need to repeat surveys, or unexpected damage to equipment. Mitigating these risks is critical to minimise resulting project delays and increased costs.
 
The development of this guidance builds on  previous OWA guidance for cable installation, the Cable Burial Risk Assessment (CBRA) Methodology, published in 2015, which provides a risk-based assessment to optimise the Depth of Lowering of subsea cables.
 
The guidance was developed with support from Cathie UK, a geoscience and geotechnical consultancy and Ordtek, unexploded ordnance specialists.
