Electrical generation by renewables continues to grow in the USA

- Published: 26 May 2021 26 May 2021
Electrical generation by wind and solar set a new record in March 2021 and accounted for 16.8% of total US production.
The latest issue of EIA's "Electric Power Monthly" report (with data through March 31, 2021) also reveals that for the first quarter of 2021, solar (including distributed rooftop systems) and wind increased by 24.3% and 10.5% respectively. Combined, they grew by 13.6% and accounted for more than 12.8% of US electrical generation.
That growth more than compensated for reduced output by hydropower (down by 7.5%), biomass (down 3.6%), and geothermal (down 1.5%). Non-hydro renewable generation still increased by 11.2% during the first three months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. And generation by all renewables, including hydropower, grew by 4.4% compared to the previous year. Renewables' share of the nation's electrical generation for the first quarter was 21.6% - up from 21.2% a year earlier.
By comparison, electrical generation by natural gas during the quarter fell by 10.5% - and by 14.8% in March alone - thereby further reducing its lead over renewables, as the SUN DAY Campaign had earlier forecast. Natural gas' share of the nation's electrical generation during the first quarter of 2020 was 39.2%. A year later, it had diminished to 34.3% while the renewables' share has inched up.
In addition, electrical output by the nation's nuclear reactors decreased by 2.8% during the quarter, enabling renewables to further expand their lead. Collectively, renewables outpaced nuclear power during both the first quarter of 2021 and the month of March alone by 8.7% and 26.2% respectively.
On the other hand, coal made a strong come-back, growing 34.8% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Coal's rebound may prove to be fleeting, though. Electrical generation by coal during the first quarter exceeded that of all renewable sources combined by 7.4%. However, by March, renewables had bounced back and eclipsed coal's output for the month by 29.6%.
