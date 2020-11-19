Follow us at  twitter

US DOE releases plan for improving cybersecurity in renewable energy

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has released the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Cybersecurity Multiyear Program Plan (MYPP) to guide cybersecurity research and development (R&D) for EERE technologies.
 
In alignment with the U.S. Department of Energy Cybersecurity Strategy and DOE's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) efforts, EERE will accelerate cybersecurity R&D to strengthen EERE technologies and systems that are critical to renewable energy, manufacturing, buildings, and transportation—all of which are increasingly interconnected and vulnerable to cyber-attack.

EERE’s strategy focuses on two key goals: 1) accelerate cyber-resilience R&D for EERE operational technologies; and 2) increase EERE stakeholder cybersecurity awareness. EERE’s R&D activities will help mitigate common threats and vulnerabilities in hardware and software throughout its portfolio, including power electronics, sensors, control systems, and information communication technology.
 
As a result of this strategy, EERE stakeholders will be empowered to more readily detect, respond to, and recover from evolving cyber threats and vulnerabilities.
 
A recent example of a project supporting this plan includes the Roadmap for Wind Cybersecurity: This roadmap from the Wind Energy Technology Office (WETO) outlines the increasing challenges of cyber threats to the wind industry, its technologies, and control systems and presents a framework of activities and best practices that the wind industry can use to improve its cybersecurity.
