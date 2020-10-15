Follow us at  twitter

Articles

Over 17GW of wind turbine capacity ordered in Q2 2020

Published: 15 October 2020 15 October 2020
The second quarter of 2020 saw more than 17 GW of wind turbine capacity ordered globally. This equates to an estimated $16 billion, according to new analysis from Wood Mackenzie.
 
As noted in Wood Mackenzie’s research, Q2 2020 global wind turbine order intake decreased 45% when compared with Q2 2019. The US and China combined for a nearly 18 GW drop in Q2 YoY order capacity. This follows a record 2019 where developers in these regions accumulated a backlog ahead of policy changes scheduled for the year ahead.
 
A wave of offshore demand in the second quarter of this year, located in countries such as the UK, the Netherlands and France, helped to lift overall turbine order capacity despite a drop in the US and China. Global offshore order intake captured 38% - or 6.5 GW - of all Q2 orders, which is an increase of 40% YoY.
 
Chinese developers ordered more than 2 GW of offshore turbine capacity for the sixth consecutive quarter, with Envision capturing 66% of Q2 demand in China. SGRE and MHI Vestas each landed more than a gigawatt of orders in Europe for new offshore turbine models rated over 10 MW.
 
Onshore developers continue to seek higher-rated onshore models to maximize site constraints, with SGRE Vestas and Nordex capturing all demand in Q2 for onshore models rated 5 MW or higher.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree