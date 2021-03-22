Follow us at  twitter

Oregon to investigate 3GW of floating wind by 2030

The Oregon House of Representatives (USA) has received a Bill which looks to establish 3GW of commercial scale floating offshore wind energy projects within federal waters off the Oregon Coast by 2030.
 
The Bill also looks to establish a Task Force on floating offshore wind energy. The task force would examine the potential for floating offshore wind energy development in federal waters off the Oregon coast and evaluate actions necessary to promote development of floating offshore wind energy. It would also be responsible for recommending a state and federal permitting timeline for development of floating offshore wind energy projects in federal waters.
