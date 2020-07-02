Follow us at  twitter

The birth of offshore wind in Poland

Published: 02 July 2020 02 July 2020
On 1 July 2020 representatives of the Polish government and Polish wind energy industry signed a "Letter of Intent on cooperation for development of offshore wind power in Poland". The letter lays out the foundation for the development of offshore wind in Poland.
 
The letter defines the next steps in the collaboration to jointly develop a strong wind industry in Poland. It was signed by Poland’s Minister of Climate Michał Kurtyka, Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of Maritime Economy and Inland Navigation Marek Gróbarczyk, Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin as well as representatives of investors and industry.
 
In its National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) Poland identified offshore wind as one of key technologies to meet its goals for renewable energy for 2030. It is also a strategic project in the draft of Poland's Energy Policy until 2040. By 2030 the country aim to have installed 3.8GW of offshore wind - with 10GW of new capacity awarded CfDs by then. And by 2050 they want a 28GW, which would make Poland the largest operator of offshore wind in the Baltic Sea. The letter is an important step towards Poland’s first “Offshore Wind Act” which is being prepared by the Government and is expected to enter into force in 2020.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles