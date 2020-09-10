Follow us at  twitter

Poland to develop 11GW of offshore wind

Published: 10 September 2020 10 September 2020
Poland has developed a plan to deliver 11GW of offshore wind by 2040. The country aims to have 6GW of offshore wind by the end of the decade.
 
To reach the goal of 11GW Poland will invest up to €30 billion. The plan is part of the PEP2040 document which outlines changes in the country’s energy system, including a shift away from coal, the addition of new nuclear and an expansion of solar.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles