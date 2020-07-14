Follow us at  twitter

Global investment in new renewables capacity rose 5% in 1H 2020

Renewable energy capacity investment showed great resilience in the first half of 2020, in the face of the unprecedented economic shock caused by the coronavirus, according to the latest figures from research company BloombergNEF (BNEF).
 
The data, drawn from BNEF’s world-leading database of deals and projects, show that one sub-sector of renewables – offshore wind – had by far its busiest half year ever for final investment decisions, and this more than offset declines in investment in solar, onshore wind and biomass.
 
Offshore wind financings in 1H 2020 totaled $35 billion, up 319% year-on-year and in fact well above 2019’s record full-year figure (a revised $31.9 billion). The first half of this year saw investment decisions made on 28 sea-based wind farms, including the largest ever, the 1.5GW Vattenfall Hollandse Zuid array off the coast of the Netherlands, costing an estimated $3.9 billion.
 
Other major offshore deals included the 1.1GW SSE Seagreen project off the U.K., at an estimated $3.8 billion; the 600MW CIP Changfang Xidao array off Taiwan, at an estimated $3.6 billion; and the Fecamp and Saint-Brieuc projects in French waters, together totaling 993MW and $5.4 billion. There were no fewer than 17 Chinese installations financed, led by the Guangdong Yudean Yangjiang Yangxi Shapaat 600MW and $1.8 billion.
 
Overall investment in new renewable energy capacity (excluding large hydro-electric dams of more than 50MW) was $132.4 billion in the first half of 2020, up 5% from a revised $125.8 billion in the same period of 2019. Onshore wind investment slipped 21% to $37.5 billion, while that for solar fell 12% to $54.7 billion.
 
Looking at the figures by location, China was the largest market yet again, investing $41.6 billion in 1H 2020, up 42% compared to the same period in 2019 thanks to its offshore wind boom. Europe secured $36.5 billion, up 50%, while the U.S. slipped 30% to $17.8 billion. Japan saw financings rise 14% to an estimated $10.8 billion, but India fell 49% to $2.7 billion and Brazil was down 26% at $2.5 billion. The Netherlands were up 231% at $6.9 billion, France up 306% at $6.2 billion, the U.K. 265% higher at $5.7 billion, Spain down 11% at $3.7 billion, and Germany up 20% at $3.6 billion.
