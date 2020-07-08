Follow us at  twitter

European collaboration for development of offshore wind in the North Sea

Cooperation on energy projects in the North Seas has taken a further step forward with a call from countries participating in the North Seas Energy Cooperation (NSEC) and the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson for a European enabling framework for offshore wind energy.
 
At a meeting, co-chaired by German Minister Peter Altmaier and Commissioner Simson, Ministers from NSEC countries and the European Commission agreed a joint statement agreeing that existing barriers should be tackled for an accelerated deployment of multinational hybrid offshore wind energy projects in the North Seas, as well as other projects.
 
Ministers of the North Seas countries encouraged the Commission to develop an enabling framework at EU level, which consists of EU guidance to Member States on the implementation of cross-border projects, adequate electricity market arrangements, and efficient EU financing.
 
Cooperation in the coming months will focus on a further development of concrete proposals for hybrid projects, maritime spatial planning, and a long-term vision for the role of offshore renewable energy by 2050, including offshore and onshore grid planning and the role of hydrogen. The next NSEC Ministerial meeting will take place in December. 
 
The North Seas Energy Cooperation is a regional energy cooperation between Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden to facilitate the integration of large-scale offshore wind in the European energy markets as well as a more coordinated offshore grid development.
