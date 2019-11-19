Follow us at  twitter

Pakistan signs deal for 560MW of new wind energy capacity

Published: 19 November 2019 19 November 2019
Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) from Pakistan has signed implementation agreements and guarantees direct agreements with 11 wind independent power producers (IPP) for 560MW of new wind energy capacity.
 
Six out of eleven wind projects are financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). These six wind farms, with a combined capacity of 310MW, will be installed in the Jhimpir wind corridor in Sindh province.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles