New England for offshore wind launches coalition

Published: 28 August 2020 28 August 2020
A regional coalition has been launched, calling on the six New England states to collaborate to develop offshore wind at a scale where it can become the dominant source of new electric power in New England and lead the transition to a low-carbon, clean energy future. 
 
New England for Offshore Wind is an alliance of over 40 environmental, justice, health, labour, business, and education organisations and institutions from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The coalition is coordinating advocacy across the six states, leveraging the collective influence of its members to urge governors and legislatures to collaborate and take action to increase offshore wind targets. As part of the coalition’s launch, members also sent a letter to the six New England Governors (LINK to letter) calling for increased collaboration among their administrations.
