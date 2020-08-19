Follow us at  twitter

Marine-i calls for new collaborations to develop floating offshore wind

Part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i is designed to help the marine tech sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly grow through harnessing the full potential of research and innovation.
 
Following on from a series of workshops held in July, Marine-i is now actively seeking engagement with businesses interested in working collaboratively with both research organisations and other businesses to develop new solutions in two key areas:
  • Vessel, Equipment, Port Infrastructure and other logistics solutions
  • Installation, Operations and Maintenance (O&M) solutions
Businesses operating in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly involved in projects arising from this process may be eligible for direct RD&I support (including financial) subject to meeting certain criteria. Businesses submitting Expressions of Interest by 4th September will be invited to a collaborative workshop on 24th September which aims to address the challenge and develop a range of potential solutions. The most appropriate of these will form the basis of Marine-i supported RD&I projects.
 
Marine-i wants to see collaborative projects which draw on the strength of local businesses and start to develop technology proposals for new methodologies, technology, and equipment that can help deliver the full potential of floating offshore wind.
