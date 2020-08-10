Follow us at  twitter

UK Government plans to quadruple offshore wind power capacity

The UK Government has announced it will perform a review of current energy infrastructure at sea as it wants to increase the offshore wind energy capacity from 10 GW to 40 GW by 2030.
 
The review will focus on improving the cabling and transmission infrastructure to reduce the costs and impacts of connecting new wind farms to the onshore electricity grid. It will also consider how hybrid projects could combine offshore wind turbines connections with interconnectors to neighbouring markets.
