Over 100.000 GWO trained workers

Published: 03 March 2021 03 March 2021
Global Wind Organisation, which represents 17 global wind turbine manufacturers and owner/operators has published its Annual Report 2020, showing a 12% growth of the GWO trained workforce worldwide, reaching a total of 100,052 (2019: 88,030).
 
75,000+ GWO trained workers are located in EMEA, 13,000+ in the Americas and 10,000+ in Asia Pacific. GWO strives to create an injury free working environment in wind by ensuring workers receive a standardised, basic minimum level of training, wherever they are in the world.
