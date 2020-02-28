Follow us at  twitter

Argentinean wind power pioneer and long-term WWEA board member Erico Spinadel passed away

Erico SpinadelWith sadness, WWEA has received the message from Argentina that Prof. Dr. Erico Spinadel has passed away earlier this week. Prof. Spinadel was one of the early pioneers of wind power in Argentina and internationally, and, since 1996, served the wind community of his country as founder and long-standing President of the Argentine Wind Energy Association AAEE.
 
In this capacity, he was also one of the founders of the World Wind Energy Association whose Vice President he was between 2001 and 2011. The highlight of his involvement in WWEA was hosting the 6th World Wind Energy Conference 2007 in Mar del Plata which was the first international wind power event ever held in Latin America. After serving ten years as WWEA Vice President, Prof. Spinadel was appointed as Honorary Vice President and continued to contribute his advice and expertise to the international work of WWEA, until few weeks ago. In 2018, he was awarded for his achievements by the National Senate of Argentina.
