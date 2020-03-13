Follow us at  twitter

Wind Denmark and Hydrogen Denmark initiate a new strategic collaboration

Published: 13 March 2020 13 March 2020
The organisations Wind Denmark and Hydrogen Denmark have agreed to initiate a strategic collaboration with goals of securing the spread of Power-to-X (PtX) in Denmark and breaking down regulatory barriers. The two organisations have decided to name the collaboration: The PtX-Alliance.
 
Focus areas of the PtX-Alliance are:
  • To secure a coordinated effort and dialogue in regards to both Danish and European authorities' work with regulatory challenges
  • To create a longsighted strategic plan of the linkage between renewable energy from wind turbines and electrolysis.
  • To secure a coordinated effort in regards to the necessary innovation and testing of PtX, especially in regards to the hydrogen-, methanol- and ammonia-production in Denmark.
  • To secure the establishment of necessary initiatives that can secure an export of Danish PtX-solutions.
  • To cooperate in regards to the EU’s strategic value chain of hydrogen.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles