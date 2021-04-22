Follow us at  twitter

Biden targets 50% reduction in US green house gas emissions by 2030

Published: 22 April 2021 22 April 2021
President Joe Biden will unveil a target to reduce the US' greenhouse gas emissions 50% below 2005 levels by 2030 during the Leaders Summit on Climate, according to White House officials.
 
The pledge would help align the US with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The 50% pledge was first reported by The Washington Post.
