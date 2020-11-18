Follow us at  twitter

AWEA releases 2021 Clean Energy Road Map

Published: 18 November 2020 18 November 2020
The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) has released its Vision for Driving a Clean Energy Transformation Plan for the incoming administration, laying out the four pillars that the federal government can harness to achieve long-term clean energy and carbon goals. 
 
While the enactment of meaningful clean energy targets and carbon policies are critically important for driving renewable energy deployment, other pillars of federal policy action are just as critical for enabling the build-out of renewable energy to meet the administration’s goal of decarbonising the electric sector. Unleashing the economic powerhouse of renewable energy will require a holistic approach to ensuring transmission, permitting, market, and other policy reforms support and enable getting renewable power to consumers. This will require, in part, investments in the nation’s grid and improving permitting timelines for renewable energy sources and transmission to ensure America can meet clean energy goals on time. AWEA’s full plan contains a breakdown of executive, regulatory, and congressional priorities for 2021, needed for an American grid powered by wind, solar, hydropower, and energy storage.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles